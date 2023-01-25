Ali Imran Zaidi an Athlete & Businessman

Ali started playing cricket at the age of 9. He use to play for Sharjah cricket academy.

27-September-1994.

Nationality: Pakistani.

Occupation: Cricketer,Businessman.

Website: www.aliimranzaidi.info

Career Highlight:

After playing for 7 years he decided and thought that he had the ability to play football as well so when his family shifted to Pakistan he joined the club here and started playing football in the domestic club games within few months he played the Under-19 Nationals.

After seeing there’s isn’t much future of football in Pakistan he started his first passion cricket here in Pakistan.

Worked day and night to bring his best out.

He was soon seen on screens as he played league cricket.

Played for several big teams,

Pakistan customs,SSGC,Islamabad North,MGM,SGD etc.

His father is a businessman and he always pushed him towards studies and business.

Ali completed his Bachelors and was seen in business field at a very young age.

Giving day and night in the sports,education and business he sets an example for youngsters to follow their dreams as nothing is impossible.

As now he is brilliant athlete,one of the youngest businessman and a well educated guy.

He is the owner of Samra group of companies,and perform excellent in the field as well.

Social Media:

Zaidi is on Instagram,Tiktok,Facebook by the username of @iamaz14