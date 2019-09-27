UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali, Jalat Shine On Day-2 Of Quaid Trophy Second XI Round Three Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:25 PM

Ali, Jalat shine on Day-2 of Quaid Trophy Second XI round three matches

Ali Zaryab's century and Jalat Khan's seven-wickets were the highlights of the second day's play of round three of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Ali Zaryab's century and Jalat Khan's seven-wickets were the highlights of the second day's play of round three of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches on Friday.

At Lahore's LCCA Ground, Central Punjab, resuming their first innings at eight for no loss, were dismissed for 349 in 83 overs by Balochistan.

Ali Zaryab and Mohammad Iklaq knitted a 193-run opening-stand. Ali scored 107 runs, which included 13 fours, and Iklaq scored 83 off 159 balls laced with nine fours. Irfan Niazi also chipped in with an unbeaten 78.

For Balochistan, Jalat Khan took seven for 120 in 30 overs.

When stumps were drawn at the LCCA Ground, Balochistan were three for no loss in the three overs they had faced.

At Hayatabad sports Complex in Peshawar, Southern Punjab, after resuming their innings on 16 for one, scored 348 for six in 83 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Zain Abbas top-scored with 88, while Zeeshan Ashraf scored 47. Both contributed a 113-run partnership for the second wicket. Agha Salman, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Umair were also notable run-getter with 58, 57 and 48, respectively.

Ahmed Jamal was pick of the bowlers for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa taking three for 59.

In return, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their second innings were 33 for three in 12 overs, when stumps were drawn.

At NBP Stadium in Karachi, the rain again played a spoiler's role as only 16.1 overs were bowled in the day before stumps were called.

Sindh resuming their first innings on an overnight score of 171 for six in 56.5 overs added 67 runs in the day and lost two wickets. Mohammad Waqas Jnr scored 54; while for Northern, Naved Malik took two wickets for six runs.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab v Balochistan, LCCA, Lahore.

Balochistan 335-9, 83 overs (Akbar-ur-Rehman 107 not out, Awais Zia 100, Taimur Ali 43; Aizaz Cheema 4-50) and 3-0, 3 overs.

Central Punjab 349 all out, 83 overs ( Ali Zaryab 107, Muhammad Iklaq 83, Irfan Niazi 78 not out; Jalat Khan 7-120).

Southern Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 346 all out, 80.3 overs (Khushdil Shah 120, Mehran Ibrahim 113; Zulfiqar Babar 4-101, Salman Ali Agha 3-97) and 33-3, 12 overs (Attah Ullah 2-10) Southern Punjab 348-6, 83 overs (Zain Abbas 88, Agha Salman 58, Muhammad Imran 57 not out, Muhammad Umair 48, Zeeshan Ashraf 47; Ahmed Jamal 3-59) Sindh v Northern, NBP Stadium, Karachi Sindh 238-8, 73 overs (Mohammad Waqas Jr 54, Rameez Raja jr 35, Saad Khan 35; Naved Malik 2-6, Salman Irshad 2-34, Usama Mir 2-66).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Peshawar Century Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Rameez Raja Punjab Awais Zia Zulfiqar Babar Aizaz Cheema Usama Mir Akbar-ur-Rehman Ali Agha All National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Midnight marathon centre stage as World Championsh ..

1 minute ago

Russia smokers fuming after balcony ban

1 minute ago

'World Tourism Day' marked with renewed pledge to ..

1 minute ago

Inland Revenue makes teams to probe asserts of com ..

1 minute ago

Berlin spends 1 bn euros to buy back former public ..

9 minutes ago

Shireen Mazari inaugurates human rights web-portal ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.