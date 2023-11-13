Ali Noman lifts trophy of Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship

Ali Noman lifted trophy of Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship at Karachi while Ayyan Bhatti and Zeeshan Bhatti obtained 2nd and 3rd position, respectively

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Ali Noman lifted trophy of Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship at Karachi while Ayyan Bhatti and Zeeshan Bhatti obtained 2nd and 3rd position, respectively.

President of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman was the chief guest and gave away the trophies, medals and cash awards to the winning players.

Senior Vice President, of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem, Secretary General, Muhammad Hussain Chattha, Information Secretary, Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Sardar Abbas Khan Suldera, Syed Muhammad Khurram Shah Jilani and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.

Men's single results; Ali Noman lifted the trophy with 894 points while Ayyan Bhatti obtained 2nd position with 820 points and Zeeshan Bhatti bagged 3rd position with 819 points. Ahmer Suldera finished fourth position with 814 points.

Men's double results Ali Noman and Zeeshan Bhatti won the double titles while Ali Saldera and Ibrahim Saldera got 2nd position and Muhammad Waqas and Ahmer Saldera secured 3rd position. Ali Suria and Daniyal Shah ended in fourth position.