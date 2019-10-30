Ali, Qasim star in Central Punjab’s win in National U19 Three-day Tournament

Ali Imran and Qasim Akram were the stars for Central Punjab in their win over Southern Punjab on day two of the fifth-round of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Wednesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) Ali Imran and Qasim Akram were the stars for Central Punjab in their win over Southern Punjab on day two of the fifth-round of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Wednesday.

At Bahawalpur’s Dring Stadium, Central Punjab resuming their first innings on 138 for four in 34 overs were bowled out for 290 in 65.2 overs. Qasim Akram scored a 131-ball 129, which included 16 fours. Bilal Munir contributed 47 off 71 balls, he hit six fours.

For Southern Punjab, slow left-arm Haris Javed picked three wickets for 77, while Mohammad Jahangir and Mohammad Zahid chipped in with two wickets apiece.

In reply, Southern Punjab in their second innings were dismissed for 131 in 44.5 overs. Faizan Zafar top-scored with 36.

For Central Punjab, right-arm leg spinner Ali Imran took five wickets for 51 runs. He ended with match figures of nine for 103.

Chasing 10 runs to win, Central Punjab achieved the target in 1.5 overs for the loss of one wicket.

At Naya Nazimabad Ground in Karachi, resuming their innings on nine for the loss of one wicket in 6.4 overs, Balochistan were dismissed for 230 in 80.5 overs.

Mohammad Junaid top-scored with a 105-ball 59 laced with six fours and a six. Mohammad Ibrahim (50) and Mohammad (40) were other main contributors to Balochistan’s first innings.

For Sindh, Mohammad Makki grabbed five wickets for 52.

In return, Sindh in their second innings were 36 for no loss when stumps were drawn.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resuming their first innings on an overnight score of 37 for no loss were bowled out for 165 runs against Northern in their first innings at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura.

Salman Khan top-scored with a 76-ball 48, while Saqib Jamil chipped in with 47 off 87 balls.

For Northern, Mehran Mumtaz took five wickets for 44 runs.

In return, Northern in their second innings were 106 for one when stumps were drawn.

Hassan Abid top-scored with an unbeaten 55 off 103 balls which included 10 fours. Abdul Fasih returned undefeated 44 off 118 balls.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab U19 v Southern Punjab U19, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

Southern Punjab U19 168 all-out, 63.3 overs (Qamar Riaz 40 not-out, Mohammad Asif 37; Ali Imran 4-52, Qasim Akram 3-58) and 131 all-out, 44.5 (Faizan Zafar 36; Ali Imran 5-51)

Central Punjab U19 290 all-out, 65.2 overs (Qasim Akram 129, Bilal Munir 47, Saif Ali Khan 41; Haris Javed 3-77, Mohammad Jahangir 2-76, Mohammad Zahid 2-51) and 12-1, 1.5 overs

Result: Central Punjab U19 won by nine wickets

Balochistan U19 v Sindh U19, Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi

Sindh U19 241 all-out, 80.1 overs (Mohammad Taha 105, Mubashir Nawaz 54; Mohammad Junaid 4-92) and 36-0, 14 overs

Balochistan U19 230 all-out, 80.5 overs (Mohammad Junaid 59, Mohammad Ibrahim 50, Mohammad 40; Mohammad Makki 5-52)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 v Northern U19, Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura

Northern U19 190 all-out, 55.4 overs (Mehran Mumtaz 34 not out; Amir Khan 5-31, Maaz Sadaqat 3-25) and 106-1, 40 overs (Hassan Abid 55 not out, Abdul Fasih 44 not out)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 165 all-out, 57.3 overs (Salman Khan 48, Saqib Jamil 47; Mehran Mumtaz 5-44)