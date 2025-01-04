Open Menu

Ali Raza Takes Seven-for As Final Heads For An Exciting Finish

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 04, 2025 | 10:51 PM

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

Ali Raza’s maiden 10 wicket-haul in first-class cricket led Sialkot to dismiss Peshawar for 159 in their second innings on the third day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 final at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi on Saturday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Ali Raza’s maiden 10 wicket-haul in first-class cricket led Sialkot to dismiss Peshawar for 159 in their second innings on the third day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 final at the UBL sports Complex, Karachi on Saturday.

At stumps, Sialkot were 114 runs away from winning the title with five wickets in hand.

Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of five for no loss, Peshawar were dismissed for 159 in 59.5 overs with right-arm fast Ali Raza, playing his second first-class match bagging seven wickets for 48 runs in 14 overs. He ended-up with match figures of 10 for 110.

Sialkot’s captain Amad Butt, who took four wickets in the first innings, grabbed two wickets in the second innings to give support to Ali from the other end.

For Peshawar, opening batter Maaz Sadaqat showed some resistance with the bat with a 79-ball 57, which included seven fours and a six. Mehran Ibrahim (32, 69b, 3x4s), Zubair Khan (28, 95b, 2x4s) and Mohammad Amir Khan (13 not out, 14b, 2x4s) were the other batters to score into double figures.

In turn, chasing 173 runs to win, Sialkot lost half of their side with 55 runs on the board and were 59 for five in 15 overs when stumps were drawn. Peshawar’s right-arm fast Niaz Khan was the pick of the bowlers, clinching four wickets for 20 runs in eight overs.

Scores in brief

Final - Day 3 of 5 – Peshawar Region vs Sialkot Region at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

Sialkot require 114 runs to win with five wickets in hand

Peshawar 258 all out, 80.1 overs (Zubair Khan 47, Nabi Gul 44, Maaz Sadaqat 32, Mehran Ibrahim 31, Niaz Khan 31, Sajid Khan 23; Amad Butt 4-51, Ali Raza 3-62, Shoaib Akhtar Jr 2-60) and 159 all out, 59.5 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 57, Mehran Ibrahim 32; Ali Raza 7-48, Amad Butt 2-66)

Sialkot 245 all out, 85 overs (Mohsin Riaz 57, Mohammad Huraira 55, Shahzaib Bhatti 40, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti 26; Niaz Khan 5-61, Mohammad Amir Khan 3-38) and 59-5, 15 overs (Niaz Khan 4-20).

