Open Menu

Ali Rehman's Century Leads Asifabad Sports To Victory In Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Ali Rehman's century leads Asifabad sports to victory in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Master Oil Inter Club cricket Tournament saw three exciting matches unfold at various venues in Karachi, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Master Oil Lubricant.

The standout performance of the day came from Ali Rehman of Asifabad Sports, who scored a stunning century, guiding his team to an 18-run victory over Ghulam Rasool Cricket Club at Afza Ground. Rehman’s innings of 115 included 13 boundaries and four sixes, while Umair Mubarak contributed 51 runs. Asifabad sports posted a total of 233 runs in 33.1 overs. In response, Ghulam Rasool CC managed 215 runs before being bowled out in 31.3 overs, with Muhammad Fahad scoring 44 and Waqas Amin 40. Alib Ramzan led Asifabad's bowling attack with 4/55, supported by Abdul Hameed’s 3/45.

In another match, Sports Science Cricket Club defeated Malir Muslim Cricket Club by six wickets at Young Fighter Ground. Malir Muslim CC was bowled out for 103 runs in 23 overs, with Ahsan Ullah scoring 41. Sports Science CC chased down the target in 20.2 overs, with Abdullah Tausif scoring 47. Muhammad Sajan shone with both bat and ball, scoring 21 and taking 3/8.

Hyderi Gymkhana clinched a commanding 149-run victory over Comrade Sports at Pak Star Ground. Posting 229 in 29.1 overs, Hyderi Gymkhana's top scorers were Abdullah Arif with 46 and Saeed ur Rehman with 34. Comrade Sports struggled in reply, collapsing to 80 all out in 18 overs, with Sumair uz Zama taking 3/19.

The tournament continues to deliver thrilling matches and impressive performances as clubs vie for the championship title.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Attack Century Sports Oil Young Malir Muslim All From Top

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

3 hours ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

3 hours ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

6 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

18 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

18 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

18 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports