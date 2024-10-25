- Home
Ali Rehman's Century Leads Asifabad Sports To Victory In Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Master Oil Inter Club cricket Tournament saw three exciting matches unfold at various venues in Karachi, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Master Oil Lubricant.
The standout performance of the day came from Ali Rehman of Asifabad Sports, who scored a stunning century, guiding his team to an 18-run victory over Ghulam Rasool Cricket Club at Afza Ground. Rehman’s innings of 115 included 13 boundaries and four sixes, while Umair Mubarak contributed 51 runs. Asifabad sports posted a total of 233 runs in 33.1 overs. In response, Ghulam Rasool CC managed 215 runs before being bowled out in 31.3 overs, with Muhammad Fahad scoring 44 and Waqas Amin 40. Alib Ramzan led Asifabad's bowling attack with 4/55, supported by Abdul Hameed’s 3/45.
In another match, Sports Science Cricket Club defeated Malir Muslim Cricket Club by six wickets at Young Fighter Ground. Malir Muslim CC was bowled out for 103 runs in 23 overs, with Ahsan Ullah scoring 41. Sports Science CC chased down the target in 20.2 overs, with Abdullah Tausif scoring 47. Muhammad Sajan shone with both bat and ball, scoring 21 and taking 3/8.
Hyderi Gymkhana clinched a commanding 149-run victory over Comrade Sports at Pak Star Ground. Posting 229 in 29.1 overs, Hyderi Gymkhana's top scorers were Abdullah Arif with 46 and Saeed ur Rehman with 34. Comrade Sports struggled in reply, collapsing to 80 all out in 18 overs, with Sumair uz Zama taking 3/19.
The tournament continues to deliver thrilling matches and impressive performances as clubs vie for the championship title.
