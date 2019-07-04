Ali Sadpara becomes first man to climb Nanga Parbat for record five times

Renowned climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara created history when on Thursday he became the only man in the world to climb Nanga Parbat for the record fifth time

"Yes, he is the first mountaineer to summit the Killer Mountain for five times," Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan told APP.

It is another big feat for the great climber in less than two months as earlier in May, this year he had become the first Pakistani to scale half of world's 8000 metre peaks when he successfully ascended 8,463m Mt Makalu.

The high-altitude mountaineer is also the first Pakistani, who conquered Nanga Parbat in winter in 2016. The other over five 8,000 metres high peaks scaled by Sadpara include K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum I (8,080m), Gasherbrum II (8,034m), Nanga Parbat (8,126m) and Broad Peak (8,051m).

Karrar said ten other foreign mountaineers also accompanied Sadpara to scale the Nanga Parbat.

Considered one of the most dangerous peaks in the world, it Nanaga Parbat was nicknamed as the "Killer Mountain" after several deaths occurred at it in the mid and early 20th century.