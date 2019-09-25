Ali Sadpara becomes first Pakistani to scale above 8,000 peaks

Pakistan's high altitude mountaineer, Muhammad Ali Sadpara has become the first Pakistani climber to scale eight peaks of above 8,000 meters in the world when he successfully stood atop Mt Manaslu

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan's high altitude mountaineer, Muhammad Ali Sadpara has become the first Pakistani climber to scale eight peaks of above 8,000 meters in the world when he successfully stood atop Mt Manaslu.

"The rope-fixing team deployed by Nepal's Seven Summit Treks (SST) is the first team to climb the mountain in the autumn season. It reached to the summit point at 1:45 pm local time on Tuesday, opening its climbing route above Camp IV," Karrar Haidri, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan told APP on Wednesday.

Karrar while quoting Managing Director of SST, Tashi Lakpa Sherpa said that Ali Sadpara achieved the feat along with four local Sherpas Ngima Dorchi, Ngima Thenduk, Tenji Chhombi and Namgya Bhote.

"The team had left for the high camps on Friday to open the summit route. It battled for hours to trace the route due to deep snow. However, finally made to the summit after the mountain witnessed fair weather," he added.

Mt Manaslu, with an elevation of 8,156 meters, is considered to be the eighth highest mountain in the world. It is also known as the 'Killer mountain of Nepal', having a record number of deaths.

Sadpara (43), who hails from Skardu is collaborating with SST in the pursuit of his own 14�8,000'er quest. He is already more than halfway there as he has summited all Pakistan's 8,000'ers, including the first-ever winter climb of Nanga Parbat in 2016.

/395