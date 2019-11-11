UrduPoint.com
Ali Shafiq Fined 20 Per Cent Match Fee For Code Of Conduct Violation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 12:45 PM

Ali Shafiq fined 20 per cent match fee for Code of Conduct violation

Balochistan bowler Ali Shafiq has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for a level 1 offence relating to using language, action or gesture which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his dismissal during a match during his side’s three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi

The incident happened on Sunday when Ali dismissed Mehran Ibrahim in the 21st over of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's first innings.

The right-arm medium-fast was charged by on-field umpires Imtiaz Iqbal and Mohammad Sajid at the end of second day's play for violating article 2.5 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Ali pleaded guilty and accepted the fine imposed on him by match referee Nadeem Arshad.

The incident happened on Sunday when Ali dismissed Mehran Ibrahim in the 21st over of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first innings.

The right-arm medium-fast was charged by on-field umpires Imtiaz Iqbal and Mohammad Sajid at the end of second day’s play for violating article 2.5 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Ali pleaded guilty and accepted the fine imposed on him by match referee Nadeem Arshad.

