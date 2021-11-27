UrduPoint.com

Ali, Shafique Give Pakistan Solid Platform Against Bangladesh

Muhammad Rameez 18 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 06:42 PM

Ali, Shafique give Pakistan solid platform against Bangladesh

An unbroken opening century stand by Abid Ali and debutant Abdullah Shafique gave Pakistan a solid platform after bowling out Bangladesh for 330 on day two of the first Test in Chittagong on Saturday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :An unbroken opening century stand by Abid Ali and debutant Abdullah Shafique gave Pakistan a solid platform after bowling out Bangladesh for 330 on day two of the first Test in Chittagong on Saturday.

Ali closed in on his fourth Test century to stay unbeaten on 93 while Shafique was batting on 52 as Pakistan reached 145-0 at stumps, 185 shy of Bangladesh's first-innings total.

"In the afternoon, it started to spin a bit. The ball was old. So it was gripping and doing a few other tricks. Our plan was that we have to stay at the wicket and utilise the bad balls," Ali said after the day's play.

Pace bowler Hasan Ali led Pakistan earlier with the ball, finishing with 5-51, his sixth five-wicket, which kept Bangladesh in check after the hosts resumed with 253-4 in the morning.

Liton Das top-scored with 114 for Bangladesh, adding just one run to his overnight score, while Mushfiqur Rahim, unbeaten on 82 at the end of the opening day's play, fell for 91 runs.

Mehidy Hasan struck an unbeaten 38 to take Bangladesh past 300 before he claimed two wickets in two balls to bring an end to Bangladesh's efforts with the bat.

"When we lost four wickets before lunch, everyone thought we would be bowled out early. Mushfiqur and I put together a good partnership," said Liton.

"By the end of the day, we were thinking about a big total. But cricket is unpredictable. Pakistan are in a good position now. If we can take two or three wickets tomorrow morning, we will be back on par." Pakistan had Bangladesh on the ropes on day one at 49-4 but the hosts fought back thanks to Liton and Mushfiqur.

Pakistan looked sharp right from the start of the second day's play when Hasan trapped Liton leg-before in the second over of the morning.

Struck on his backfoot, Liton was initially given not out but Pakistan successfully reviewed the decision.

Liton, who shared 206 runs with Mushfiqur in the fifth wicket, hit 11 fours and a six in his 233-ball innings.

Hasan then dismissed Yasir Ali for four with a fine in-swinger that rattled the leg and middle stumps of the debutant.

Faheem took a thin edge from the bat of Mushfiqur, effectively ending Bangladesh's chance for a big total.

Mushfiqur struck 11 fours in his 225-ball stay at the crease.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Century Bangladesh Fine Chittagong Mushfiqur Rahim Hasan Ali Abid Ali From

Recent Stories

Riot police deploy after violent demo in Iran's Is ..

Riot police deploy after violent demo in Iran's Isfahan

13 seconds ago
 Two killed in Swabi

Two killed in Swabi

14 seconds ago
 'Help Desk' under PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme to b ..

'Help Desk' under PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme to be established at NED varsity: ..

15 seconds ago
 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak observe ..

552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak observed

17 seconds ago
 To mark International Day of Persons with Disabili ..

To mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, an exhibition organized ..

22 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, 16 new ..

COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi, 16 new infections in 24 hours

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.