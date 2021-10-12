PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :International Ali Shah and Shah Fahad's timely hat-tricks guided their team Kohat Eagles to record a vital 7-2 victory against Dera Ismail Khan Stallions in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League being played here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

The match started at a fast tempo and soon Kohat Eagles took the lead in the 6th minute when Ali Shah slammed in a beautiful goal on the field attempt. It was a nice pass given by Shah Fahad to Ali Shah who dodged three defenders before dispatching it into the net. After five minute Kohat Eagles scored another goal through promising junior international player Shah Fahad on the field attempt.

Taking 2-0 lead, Kohat Eagles put in more pressure but on the other hand, Dera Ismail Khan Stallions staged a strong comeback and succeeded in leveling the tally 2-2 when Mohsin and Mehrab scored beautiful goals on the field attempt. Mohsin got a free opportunity of goal through a goal-fetching move made by left winger while Mehrab succeeded in scoring the equalizer through a field attempt. Mehrab dodged two defenders and even the on rushing goal-keeper before scoring the equalizer.

It was the third and fourth quarters when Kohat Eagles dominated the match and first Ali Shah completed his hat-trick by scoring two quick goals on the field attempt while Shah Fahad scored both the goal through field attempts in the 34th and 42nd minute.

When the tally raced up to 3-2, Shah Fahad scored three quick goals in the 48th, 53rd and 58th minute and scored three consecutive goals on the field attempts to make the tally 6-2 while Ihtisham scored the 7th goal in the dying moments to make the tally 7-2.

The second match between Malakand Tigers and Mardan Bears ended in a 5-5 draw. Through this draw, Malakand team was eliminated from the semi-final race. Mardan Bears and Malakand Tiger played a 5-5 big margin match which was largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators. Bannu Panthers also played to a 2-2 draw.

After a day's rest, Malakand and Mardan met in the first match.

Malakand's team played its best game in the first quarter and scored two goals. In the eighth minute, Mohsin of Malakand scored a beautiful field goal and gave his team the lead. Two minutes later, international player Naveed Alam scored the second goal. In the 28th minute, Junaid Kamal of Mardan reduced the deficit by scoring a goal. In the 34th minute, international Mubashir of Malakand scored on a penalty corner to make the match 3-1. Five minutes later, Mardan scored a spectacular goal through Jawad to make the match 3-2.

It was a long scoop pass toward Jawad who just taped in a beautiful goal, leaving the goal-keeper guessing. In the next minute, Mardan Adeel scored a goal thanks to a strong move to level the match 3-3. In the 42nd minute, Adeel of Mardan scored the third goal in a row. In the 48th minute, Malakand's Mubashir scored from a penalty corner to level the match at 4-4. Three minutes later, Adeel scored a hat trick to give Mardan the lead again.

Last minute of the match Mohsin of Malakand equalized the match by scoring five goals. The score remained 5-5 till the end. In the third match of the day proceedings Tribal Lions and Bannu Panthers played at 2-2 draw after an interesting match. In the sixth minute of the first quarter, Amjad scored a beautiful goal through a penalty corner to give the Tribal Lions the lead. And this lead was maintained till the end of the first quarter. Usman took the lead again in the third quarter through a beautiful goal, certainly the goal of the League. Minutes ago, Nadeem of Tribal made an unnecessary foul in D as a result of which Bannu got a penalty stroke on which Faisal Qadir scored a goal to level the match 2-2 which remained till the end of the game.

In the last match Peshawar Falcon defeated Hazara Warriors by 4-1. Abu Bakar was the top scorer with three goals including a hat-trick and Usman scored the fourth goal for Peshawar while for Hazara Warriors Rizwan reduced the margin by scoring a field goal.