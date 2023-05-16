Ali Shehanshah Club wins All Punjab Kabaddi Tournament

Ali Shehanshah Kabaddi Club has won the All Punjab Open Kabaddi Tournament by defeating Tiger Kabaddi Club Mannanwala

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Ali Shehanshah Kabaddi Club has won the All Punjab Open Kabaddi Tournament by defeating Tiger Kabaddi Club Mannanwala.

Spokesman of organizing committee said here on Tuesday that the tournament was organized under the Divisional Kabaddi Association at Makkoana where various Kabaddi teams across the province participated.

However, Ali Shehanshah Club got first position while Tiber Club Mannanwala was declared second. Similarly, Barkaat Sharif Club Wazir Abad got third position whereas Pepsi Club Sammundri Road stood at fourth.

Later, the position holder teams were also provided cash prizes and trophies whereas a player Kamran Pathan was awarded man-of-the-match award.

International commentator Tayyab Gilani and others were also present on the occasion.