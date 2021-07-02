UrduPoint.com
Ali Surprises Fellow In DC Peshawar Badminton Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Ali surprises fellow in DC Peshawar Badminton Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Promising and upcoming Ali surprised his fellow players with his stunning display of overhead smashes and excellent serve by winning Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Boys and Girls Badminton Championship played here on Friday at Wadood Indoor Badminton Hall.

Young junior player Ali also became the center of attention for the audience during his excellent show. Ali started playing badminton a few weeks ago. His coach Nadeem Khan, Hayatullah and physical trainer Haseeb Khan along with other players work hard with him, thanks to which Ali's game was improving day-by-day.

Everyone praising Ali for his performance in the badminton competitions of the DC Badminton Cup.

In this regard, his coaches Nadeem Khan said that Ali has a lot of talent and if he continues to play and do his hard work, there is no doubt that he would become a leading Badminton star in future.

Nadeem Khan said that DG sports Asfandyar Khattak and Peshawar Sports Complex admin Jaffar Shah were also extending good support to the badminton players.

More Stories From Sports

