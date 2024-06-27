Ali to attend AFC, SAFF seminars

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) has nominated Mohammad Ali, an AFC Elite Assistant Referee, to participate in two significant seminars organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF)

The nomination was recommended by the Pakistan Football Referees Association (PFRA), said a press release.

Mohammad Ali will attend the SAFF Aspiring Match Commissioner seminar in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from July 29 to 30.

He will also participate in the AFC Match Commissioner Seminar 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from August 26 to 29.

Expressing his gratitude, Mohammad Ali said, "I am honored by the nomination, I wouldn't have been here without the Pakistan Football Federation's consistent support."