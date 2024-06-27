Open Menu

Ali To Attend AFC, SAFF Seminars

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 27, 2024 | 06:11 PM

Ali to attend AFC, SAFF seminars

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) has nominated Mohammad Ali, an AFC Elite Assistant Referee, to participate in two significant seminars organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) has nominated Mohammad Ali, an AFC Elite Assistant Referee, to participate in two significant seminars organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).

The nomination was recommended by the Pakistan Football Referees Association (PFRA), said a press release.

Mohammad Ali will attend the SAFF Aspiring Match Commissioner seminar in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from July 29 to 30.

He will also participate in the AFC Match Commissioner Seminar 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from August 26 to 29.

Expressing his gratitude, Mohammad Ali said, "I am honored by the nomination, I wouldn't have been here without the Pakistan Football Federation's consistent support."

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Sri Lanka Kuala Lumpur Colombo Malaysia July August From Asia

Recent Stories

Türkiye’s new satellites to enable observation ..

Türkiye’s new satellites to enable observation from anywhere, any time

15 seconds ago
 Famed British singer Seal to perform at Istanbul

Famed British singer Seal to perform at Istanbul

17 seconds ago
 Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livesto ..

Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livestock department

19 seconds ago
 Home Minister expresses grief over demise of crime ..

Home Minister expresses grief over demise of crime reporters

24 seconds ago
 PMD forecast rain at isolated places

PMD forecast rain at isolated places

7 minutes ago
 Original Harry Potter illustration sells for recor ..

Original Harry Potter illustration sells for record $1.9M at auction

7 minutes ago
Yasin takes charge as AIG Motorway Police

Yasin takes charge as AIG Motorway Police

7 minutes ago
 Two ultraconservative candidates exit Iran preside ..

Two ultraconservative candidates exit Iran presidential race

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews development schemes, orders ea ..

7 minutes ago
 Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time h ..

Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time high

10 minutes ago
 Remaining South Punjab beneficiaries to get 4th qu ..

Remaining South Punjab beneficiaries to get 4th quarterly installment soon: DG B ..

10 minutes ago
 Food Authority discards 400 liters adulterated mil ..

Food Authority discards 400 liters adulterated milk in DIKhan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports