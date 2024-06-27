Ali To Attend AFC, SAFF Seminars
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 27, 2024 | 06:11 PM
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) has nominated Mohammad Ali, an AFC Elite Assistant Referee, to participate in two significant seminars organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF)
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) has nominated Mohammad Ali, an AFC Elite Assistant Referee, to participate in two significant seminars organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).
The nomination was recommended by the Pakistan Football Referees Association (PFRA), said a press release.
Mohammad Ali will attend the SAFF Aspiring Match Commissioner seminar in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from July 29 to 30.
He will also participate in the AFC Match Commissioner Seminar 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from August 26 to 29.
Expressing his gratitude, Mohammad Ali said, "I am honored by the nomination, I wouldn't have been here without the Pakistan Football Federation's consistent support."
Recent Stories
Türkiye’s new satellites to enable observation from anywhere, any time
Famed British singer Seal to perform at Istanbul
Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livestock department
Home Minister expresses grief over demise of crime reporters
PMD forecast rain at isolated places
Original Harry Potter illustration sells for record $1.9M at auction
Yasin takes charge as AIG Motorway Police
Two ultraconservative candidates exit Iran presidential race
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews development schemes, orders ea ..
Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time high
Remaining South Punjab beneficiaries to get 4th quarterly installment soon: DG B ..
Food Authority discards 400 liters adulterated milk in DIKhan
More Stories From Sports
-
Wembanyama joins French sports stars in warning against 'extremes'10 minutes ago
-
Ahsan, Hasnain bag victories in ACBS Asian Snooker C'ship1 hour ago
-
Biggest stars yet to catch fire at Euro 20244 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today7 hours ago
-
Afghanistan World Cup heroics can inspire next generation: Trott7 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afghanistan8 hours ago
-
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over18 hours ago
-
Afghanistan, fantastic to witness in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi20 hours ago
-
Rashid Khan guilty of breaching ICC code of conduct20 hours ago
-
1st inter-sect peace sports festival begins in Hafizabad21 hours ago
-
Pakistan Cricket Club clinched PCB Zone-VI Inter Club Cricket Tournament Title22 hours ago
-
Int’l gold medalist swimmer Abdul Rahman needs to be appointed as coach23 hours ago