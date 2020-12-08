UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Usman And Rameez Aziz Reprimanded

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:19 AM

Ali Usman and Rameez Aziz reprimanded

Southern Punjab’s Ali Usman and Sindh’s Rameez Aziz have received warnings for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during a ninth round fixture of the three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the KCCA Stadium on Monday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020) Southern Punjab’s Ali Usman and Sindh’s Rameez Aziz have received warnings for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during a ninth round fixture of the three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the KCCA Stadium on Monday.

The pair was found to have violated Article 2.20 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Contrary to the spirit of the game”.

The incident happened at the end of the 55th over of Sindh’s first innings when the two exchanged words in an aggressive manner, which led to intervention from the on-field umpires and the fielding side captain to ensure the situation remained under control.

Both Ali and Rameez pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Ahmer Saeed. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Ghulam Sarwar and Mir Dad.

All first offences in Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official warning and/or imposition of a fine of up to 70 per cent of the applicable match fee.

Sindh defeated Southern Punjab by five wickets.

Related Topics

Punjab PCB Fine From

Recent Stories

Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Shehbaz Sharif, declared p ..

4 minutes ago

PDM leadership to meet in Islamabad today

30 minutes ago

Islamic Advisory Group Reiterates Commitment to Po ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 claims 89 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

1 hour ago

Escape to Dubai this winter and enjoy a free hotel ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Gitex shows why UAE is the world’s fa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.