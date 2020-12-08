Ali Usman and Rameez Aziz reprimanded

Southern Punjab’s Ali Usman and Sindh’s Rameez Aziz have received warnings for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during a ninth round fixture of the three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the KCCA Stadium on Monday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020) Southern Punjab’s Ali Usman and Sindh’s Rameez Aziz have received warnings for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during a ninth round fixture of the three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the KCCA Stadium on Monday.

The pair was found to have violated Article 2.20 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Contrary to the spirit of the game”.

The incident happened at the end of the 55th over of Sindh’s first innings when the two exchanged words in an aggressive manner, which led to intervention from the on-field umpires and the fielding side captain to ensure the situation remained under control.

Both Ali and Rameez pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Ahmer Saeed. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Ghulam Sarwar and Mir Dad.

All first offences in Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official warning and/or imposition of a fine of up to 70 per cent of the applicable match fee.

Sindh defeated Southern Punjab by five wickets.