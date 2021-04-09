UrduPoint.com
Ali Zafar Wishes Congratulations To Babar Azam

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 01:53 PM

Ali Zafar wishes congratulations to Babar Azam

The singer and actor has taken to Twitter to congratulate him by calling him No 1 batsman in ODI ranking.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2021) Popular rock-star Ali Zafar has wished congratulations to Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam for going at the top in the world’s batting ranking.

The singer and actor took to Twitter and made warms wishes to Pakistan’s skipperBabar Azam for becoming No 1 ODI batsman in the world.

Ali Zafar shared the picture of BabarAzam and wrote: “Congratulations @babarazam258 for becoming the #1 ODI batsman in the world,”.

The fans and friends are congratulating Babar Azam for his remarkable performance against South Africa and have given him the rank of No 1 ODI batsman. The ICC has to release the latest ranking of the ODI batsmen. Babar was just six runs short of scoring his 14th ODI century and lost his wicket at the last ball. He had scored 94 from 62 balls, hammering three sixes and seven fours.

