Ali Zia steps down

Ali Zia has stepped down from his position as Senior General Manager – Academies with immediate effect after 12 years in the role. He had joined the PCB in May 2004

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019) Ali Zia has stepped down from his position as Senior General Manager – Academies with immediate effect after 12 years in the role. He had joined the PCB in May 2004.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will soon start the recruitment process to fill the position.