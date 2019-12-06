UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Zia Steps Down

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:07 PM

Ali Zia steps down

Ali Zia has stepped down from his position as Senior General Manager – Academies with immediate effect after 12 years in the role. He had joined the PCB in May 2004

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019) Ali Zia has stepped down from his position as Senior General Manager – Academies with immediate effect after 12 years in the role. He had joined the PCB in May 2004.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will soon start the recruitment process to fill the position.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket PCB May From

Recent Stories

Policy of discouraging imports should be reconside ..

7 minutes ago

UVAS holds seminar on ‘Water Disputes in 21st Ce ..

9 minutes ago

Indian girl shot in face after she paused dancing ..

16 minutes ago

Infinix and CarlCare join hands with M&P to provid ..

18 minutes ago

Chelsea transfer ban cut by CAS, club free to sign ..

11 minutes ago

NTC,PITB sign agreement for provision of 400 Mbps ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.