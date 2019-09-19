UrduPoint.com
Aliya Fined, Najiha Warned For Showing Dissent

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:04 PM

Aliya fined, Najiha warned for showing dissent

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th September, 2019) Aliya Riaz of PCB Blasters has been fined 15 per cent of her match fee while her team-mate Najiha Alvi has received an official reprimand for level 2 and level 1 violations, respectively, relating to showing dissent on umpire’s decision during their side’s National Triangular One-Day Women’s Cricket Championship 2019 match against the PCB Challengers at the Lahore Gymkhana on Tuesday, 17 September.

The incident involving Najiha happened in the 14th over of Blasters’ innings when she showed dissent after being declared LBW.

Twelve overs later, Aliya remained at the crease for an extended period of time after being adjudged run-out, thus, showing dissent at an umpire’s decision.

Aliya and Najiha were charged by on-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Afia Amin at the end of the match for breaching Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel.

Both pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Bilal Khilji.

