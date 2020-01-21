UrduPoint.com
All Arrangements For Pak-Ban T20 Cricket Matches Finalized

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 09:58 PM

Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum on Tuesday said that all arrangements pertaining to Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 cricket matches had been finalized

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum on Tuesday said that all arrangements pertaining to Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 cricket matches had been finalized.

Presiding over a meeting at his office to review the arrangements regarding Pak-Bangladesh cricket series, he said that lights had been installed in surroundings of Gaddafi Stadium, parking areas and roads, adding that Lahore Waste Management Authority (LWMC) would ensure cleanliness arrangements around the stadium.

The commissioner said that more than 300 additional CCTV cameras would be installed at various locations, whereas Safe City Authority and Central Control Room would also monitor all activities in provincial capital through its latest cameras.

He said that shuttle bus service would be available for people from parking area to cricket stadium, adding that officials have been directed to conduct the visits to Qadaffi Stadium for reviewing the arrangements.

