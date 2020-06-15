UrduPoint.com
All Black Tuipulotu Signs Up For 2023 World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:34 PM

All Black Tuipulotu signs up for 2023 World Cup

All Black lock Patrick Tuipulotu signed a contract extension Monday that will take him through to the 2023 World Cup in France, New Zealand Rugby said

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :All Black lock Patrick Tuipulotu signed a contract extension Monday that will take him through to the 2023 World Cup in France, New Zealand Rugby said.

The powerful second-rower, who will also stay on as captain of the Auckland Blues in Super Rugby, said he had realised during COVID-19 lockdown how much he loved playing rugby.

"I am still young and learning all the time, and I want to establish myself as an international player," said the 27-year-old, who has earned 30 Test caps since his debut in 2014.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster described Tuipulotu's signing as "fantastic news" for the three-time world champions.

"Patrick has grown considerably over the last few years, both on the field as a player and off field with his captaincy and leadership," he said.

Tuipulotu led the Blues to a 30-20 victory over the Wellington Hurricanes in Auckland on Sunday in the first round of Super Rugby Aotearoa, the domestic tournament set up to replace the suspended southern hemisphere club competition.

