UrduPoint.com

All Blacks Edge Past Japan In Tokyo

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 30, 2022 | 12:22 AM

All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

The All Blacks were made to work hard for a 38-31 win over Japan in Tokyo on Saturday as they kicked off their northern hemisphere tour

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The All Blacks were made to work hard for a 38-31 win over Japan in Tokyo on Saturday as they kicked off their northern hemisphere tour.

Brodie Retallick was shown a 66th-minute red card for dangerous play to set up a nervy finale for New Zealand at a sold-out National Stadium.

Kazuki Himeno scored a late try but it was not enough for a spirited Japan side looking for their first win over the All Blacks.

"It's our first game after a bit of a break and we were a bit rusty, but they played really well and it turned into a really tight game," said All Blacks head coach Ian Foster.

"We got put under a lot of pressure but I really liked the way we played. Japan came back very well before half-time and really turned the game into a tight contest." Retallick, Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece, Caleb Clarke and Hoskins Sotutu all scored tries for New Zealand, who will now head to Europe to take on Wales, Scotland and England.

"It was a very tough match today, we got what we expected, we knew the Japanese are a very tough, skilful side, and they put us under a lot of pressure," said All Blacks captain Sam Cane.

"I think our composure kept us in the fight, and we've got guys who can score tries quickly." New Zealand scored the opening try in the 11th minute when Dane Coles broke through a tackle and passed it on for Retallick to gallop home.

Ennor crossed the line in the 26th minute to finish off a slick move for the All Blacks' second try of the afternoon.

Reece added another just over five minutes later when Richie Mo'unga flew in to pick off a long line-out throw and feed the winger for the try.

But just when it looked like Japan were out of the contest, the home side hit back with two tries shortly before half-time.

First, Yamasawa crossed the line after fumbles in the All Blacks defence from Stephen Perofeta and Ennor.

Then Yutaka Nagare scored another to send Japan into the break trailing by only four points.

New Zealand stretched their lead just minutes after the restart when Clarke broke through the Japanese defence to touch down for a try.

But Japan hit back again when Warner Dearns charged down Finlay Christie's kick and held to the ball to race over the line.

South scored a try in the 61st minute before Retallick saw red five minutes later after charging recklessly into a ruck.

Himeno scored a late try for Japan to set up a nervy finale but New Zealand held on for the win.

"I'm very proud of our players," said Japan's New Zealand-born head coach Jamie Joseph, whose team will now head to Europe to play England and France.

"They showed the right intent, right from the start until the end. It was exactly what we're trying to build as a rugby team."

Related Topics

Europe France Tokyo Hoskins Lead Wales Japan Turkish Lira All From Race Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

53 seconds ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

57 seconds ago
 Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter ..

Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter's return

7 minutes ago
 EU Backs UN-Led Efforts to Keep Grain Deal Alive A ..

EU Backs UN-Led Efforts to Keep Grain Deal Alive After Russia's Suspension - Spo ..

7 minutes ago
 At least 120 killed in Halloween crush in Seoul

At least 120 killed in Halloween crush in Seoul

10 minutes ago
 At Least 120 Killed in Halloween Stampede in Seoul ..

At Least 120 Killed in Halloween Stampede in Seoul - Reports

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.