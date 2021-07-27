UrduPoint.com
All Blacks Forward Frizell Charged With Assault

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:50 AM

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :All Blacks loose forward Shannon Frizell, who is in the squad due to play Australia next month, appeared in court Tuesday charged with assault following a nightclub incident in the southern city of Dunedin.

Frizell, who has played 15 Tests and runs out for the Dunedin-based Otago Highlanders, faced two charges of assaulting a woman and one of common assault on May 9.

The case was adjourned until September so Frizell could complete the requirements of diversion -- a scheme used by police in New Zealand to help first offenders avoid a conviction.

To qualify for diversion, an accused must accept responsibility and police will set conditions which may include a letter of apology to the victim and compensation.

Outside court, Frizell, 27, apologised to the victims and said he would "try to do everything I can to restore people's faith in me. I already have put a plan in place with counsellors to help me address areas I want to work on."A New Zealand Rugby official said they would meet with Frizell this week.

