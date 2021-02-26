All Blacks, France clash in heavyweight 2023 World Cup opener

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :New Zealand will dive straight into the deep end when they open their bid for a fourth World Cup title against hosts France in the opening game of the 2023 tournament.

The All Blacks, champions in 1987, 2011 and 2015, face Les Bleus at the Stade de France in Paris on September 8, the first day of the gruelling seven-week tournament.

The final will be at the Stade de France on October 28.