All Blacks Wing Bridge Out For Season After Training Injury

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:09 PM

All Blacks wing Bridge out for season after training injury

All Blacks wing George Bridge is out of the second Bledisloe Cup Test against Australia after suffering a training injury that could sideline him for six months, the New Zealanders said Thursday

Bridge started in the 16-16 draw against the Wallabies last weekend and had been expected to feature in Auckland on Sunday before the All Blacks' injury woes deepened.

Bridge started in the 16-16 draw against the Wallabies last weekend and had been expected to feature in Auckland on Sunday before the All Blacks' injury woes deepened.

"George Bridge will be out of rugby for up to six months after suffering a chest injury in field training yesterday," the All Blacks tweeted.

"He'll be assessed over the next 48 hours to determine the next course of action." Bridge will also miss the southern hemisphere's four-nation Rugby Championship due to be held in Australia starting at the end of the month.

New Zealand lock Sam Whitelock is in doubt for the Auckland Test after being concussed in the opener, while Beauden Barrett is shaking off an Achilles injury and fellow back Richie Mo'unga is nursing a sore shoulder.

The teams for the Auckland Test will be named on Friday.

