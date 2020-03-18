All bodybuilding contests postponed till June 2020: Tariq Pervez

Secretary General Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation and Chairman Asian Dispensary Committee of Asian Bodybuilding Association Tariq Pervez Wednesday announced that all bodybuilding activities will remain suspended until June this year, amid growing concerns over coronavirus spread

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary General Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation and Chairman Asian Dispensary Committee of Asian Bodybuilding Association Tariq Pervez Wednesday announced that all bodybuilding activities will remain suspended until June this year, amid growing concerns over coronavirus spread.

Talking to media, Tariq Pervez disclosed that Mr. and Junior Mr. Pakistan Bodybuilding Contest was scheduled for March 22 in Swat by the Chief Minister's Challenge Trophy with special interest of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, but the contests were postponed due to the concerns of the coronavirus and looking after the safety of the players.

The new dates for these contests were announced in due course of time, Tariq Pervez said, adding, "The International Bodybuilding Federation has also canceled the international events till June 2020." He said that the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation along with IFBB, OCA and IOC have taken the decision in the larger interest of the athletes associated with the game all across the world.

"We are also the representative of the sports organizations including World IFBB, Olympic Committee of Asia (OCA) and International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The entire federations of all countries affiliated with them are genuine so they have been told to conduct only certified contests rather going for conducting self-contest and illegal events.

There is no status of those titles which had not been certified by any of the federation, PBF, IFBB, OCA and IOC, Tariq Pervez said while responding to a question about participants in the self-made competitions.

He said that the provincial Olympic Associations of the four provinces Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Army, Wapda, Railways, Police. "We have an affiliation with the Navy and HEC, so no player or official should take part in any illegal activities, if any one found they would be penalized or banned.

He said PBF had organized Mr. Pakistan and Junior Mr. Pakistan Contests earlier on as desired by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and this time they held a successful talks to hold the event again on March 22 in Swat but it would only be possible when we all come up from the situation created as result of the present coronavirus.