All efforts to be made for early dismissal of England: Salman Agha

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Pakistan cricket team's all-rounder, Salman Ali Agha, expressed his optimism following the second day of the first Test against England.

Talking to journalists after stumps, Agha acknowledged England’s fast start in their first innings but remained hopeful that an attacking approach by the English side could lead to mistakes. “We will do our best to get them out as quickly as possible,” Agha said, noting the increasing cracks on the pitch may benefit Pakistan’s bowling attack.

When asked about his own rapid century in Pakistan's first innings, Agha clarified that there was no premeditated plan to play attacking cricket.

“It was always an aim to perform at my best, and attacking spinners was a natural part of my game,” he remarked.

He further explained that Pakistan's robust total of over 500 runs had bolstered the team’s confidence going into the second innings.

Acknowledging England's strength, Agha remained confident that a result was on the cards in the ongoing Test match. He said that England was a good team, but he believed the match will have a result.

The third day of play will be crucial as Pakistan aims to capitalize on favorable conditions and build pressure on England.