Open Menu

All Efforts To Be Made For Early Dismissal Of England: Salman Agha

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 08, 2024 | 09:07 PM

All efforts to be made for early dismissal of England: Salman Agha

Pakistan cricket team's all-rounder, Salman Ali Agha, expressed his optimism following the second day of the first Test against England

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Pakistan cricket team's all-rounder, Salman Ali Agha, expressed his optimism following the second day of the first Test against England.

Talking to journalists after stumps, Agha acknowledged England’s fast start in their first innings but remained hopeful that an attacking approach by the English side could lead to mistakes. “We will do our best to get them out as quickly as possible,” Agha said, noting the increasing cracks on the pitch may benefit Pakistan’s bowling attack.

When asked about his own rapid century in Pakistan's first innings, Agha clarified that there was no premeditated plan to play attacking cricket.

“It was always an aim to perform at my best, and attacking spinners was a natural part of my game,” he remarked.

He further explained that Pakistan's robust total of over 500 runs had bolstered the team’s confidence going into the second innings.

Acknowledging England's strength, Agha remained confident that a result was on the cards in the ongoing Test match. He said that England was a good team, but he believed the match will have a result.

The third day of play will be crucial as Pakistan aims to capitalize on favorable conditions and build pressure on England.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Attack Century Lead Ali Agha May National University Best

Recent Stories

KP Govt takes important decisions for security of ..

KP Govt takes important decisions for security of Chinese nationals

1 minute ago
 Ahsan Iqbal lauds govt entities for bringing down ..

Ahsan Iqbal lauds govt entities for bringing down inflation

1 minute ago
 Conditions for bowlers challenging against Pakista ..

Conditions for bowlers challenging against Pakistan: Carse

1 minute ago
 PTI files contempt plea over denied jail access to ..

PTI files contempt plea over denied jail access to legal team

1 minute ago
 No ECP meeting scheduled for Wednesday: Spokespers ..

No ECP meeting scheduled for Wednesday: Spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 Ration dispatched for Christian community from Gov ..

Ration dispatched for Christian community from Governor House

3 minutes ago
KP Assembly offeres Fateha for eternal peace of Oc ..

KP Assembly offeres Fateha for eternal peace of October 8 quake victims

3 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to empower Youth: Rana Mashhood

Efforts underway to empower Youth: Rana Mashhood

3 minutes ago
 Shah Latif Children’s festival rescheduled for N ..

Shah Latif Children’s festival rescheduled for November 2

24 minutes ago
 ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for Sanam Jave ..

ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for Sanam Javed

24 minutes ago
 ICT police detain 113, recover weapons and ammunit ..

ICT police detain 113, recover weapons and ammunition in search operations

24 minutes ago
 ISSI launches book “Critical Issues Facing South ..

ISSI launches book “Critical Issues Facing South Asia”

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports