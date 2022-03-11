All eyes on Karachi pitch for series to come alive after sedate start

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both captains expected the wicket to be of more help for the spinners as the match developed

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2022) Shall we try that again? To be blunt, there were not too many redeeming qualities from the opening Test of this much-anticipated series with a docile surface - which has since been deemed 'below average' by the ICC - rendering it something of a non-event. Now, all eyes are on the 22 yards that will be produced at the National Stadium in Karachi, with the hope that it will be a more balanced and enticing contest.

However, if the draw in Rawalpindi was being scored, Pakistan would have taken the points. Three of their batters hit centuries - Imam-ul-Haq twice - while the bowling attack found a way to take 10 wickets in the first innings. Nauman Ali preyed on Australia's patience while Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout quick of the match and deserved more than two wickets.

Still, with the post-match admission from the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja that the stultifying surface was largely a tactic so as not to play into the hands of Australia's quicks, Pakistan do need to show that they are brave enough to take the game to them in Karachi unless they want a single-match decider in Lahore.

From Australia's point of view, they may see the opening Test as a warm-up they did not get on this tour with all the bowlers having got miles in the legs and most of the batters spending reasonable time at the crease. However, they need to be cautious that not converting starts into three figures does not become a habit.

No two ways about it, Australia's bowlers toiled even if much of the last day was going through the motions. A single wicket for a fast bowler and just three overall (the other being a run out) is slim pickings regardless of the pitch. But this next game has been given another element of intrigue with Mitchell Swepson finally handed a Test debut.

Surely, this one won't be as flat? There won't be any problems with the weather this time, it's forecast to be warm and sunny throughout.