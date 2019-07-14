UrduPoint.com
All Eyes On World Cup Final As England To Face New Zealand Today

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 12:18 PM

All eyes on World Cup final as England to face New Zealand today

Let’s see who will take the trophy as the World Cup has come to its climax.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 14th July, 2019) England will face New Zealand in the World Cup final on Sunday knowing years of planning has come down to a single day at Lord's.

Back-to-back group-stage defeats by Sri Lanka and Australia effectively saw England playing knockout cricket before the semi-finals but they got their campaign back on track with impressive victories against India and New Zealand.

England seized control of their World Cup semi-final against Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday, bowling out the defending champions for 223.

New Zealand, who have also never won the World Cup, helped shock England into a change of approach by humiliating them in Wellington four years ago and cannot be underestimated after seeing off Virat Kohli's India in the semi-finals.

The 2015 losing finalists boast a well-balanced attack led by left-arm quick Trent Boult but their batting has been hugely reliant on captain Kane Williamson, who has scored 548 runs in the tournament at an outstanding average of 91.33, and Ross Taylor.

While some members of the home side were not even born when England made the last of three losing appearances in a World Cup final in 1992, the Black Caps have the experience of their heavy defeat by co-hosts Australia in the climax of the 2015 edition in Melbourne to call on.

But there is a sense that England will never have a better chance.

