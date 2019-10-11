UrduPoint.com
All Faisalabad Inter Clubs Swimming Championship Held

Fri 11th October 2019

All Faisalabad inter clubs swimming championship held

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) -:In connection with Kashmir solidarity, all Faisalabad inter clubs swimming championship was held at the swimming pool of Munerva Club here Friday.

The competitions in 31 events of different categories were held.

Minerva Club got first position by scoring 106 points and Chenab Club bagged second position with 92 points while 3rd position was achieved by Govt.

MC Model Higher Secondary school D Ground with 39 points.

Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti distributed prizes among the position holders. He congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of Munerva Club for arranging swimming competitions in connection with Kashmir solidarity.

DG PHA Asif Ch, Ali Sarfraz, Chief Organizer Dr. Jilal Arif, Rana Iftikhar, Mian Naeem and others were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Sports

