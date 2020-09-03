All foreign, local players will be available for remaining PSL matches, says Karachi Kings’ head coach

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2020) All the foreign and local players of Karachi Kings would be available for the remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches, Dean Jones said on Thursday.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches.

The sources said that four matches would be played in Lahore and the event would conclude on Tuesday, November 17.

The matches would be played on November 14, 15 while the qualifier and the eliminator 1 to be a double-header.

They said that the eliminator 2 would be played on the following day and thus the event would conclude on November 17.

The board finalized the schedule after proper consultation with four franchises including Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi while start times would be confirmed closer to the event.

Islamabad and Quetta failed to qualify for the next round.

According to the sources, the four final matches would be played strictly under the Covid-19 protocols.

“Bio-secure bubble for the players, event-related staff and match officials will be ensured,” the sources further said. The situation would be reviewed in October but even then the remaining matches were scheduled to be played behind the closed doors.

“We have made this announcement for the teams so that they could prepare for these crunch matches,” said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.