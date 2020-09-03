UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Foreign, Local Players Will Be Available For Remaining PSL Matches, Says Karachi Kings’ Head Coach

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:00 PM

All foreign, local players will be available for remaining PSL matches, says Karachi Kings’ head coach

Dean Jones says he believes that all the international and local players of their team will be available for upcoming remaining PSL matches 2020.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2020) All the foreign and local players of Karachi Kings would be available for the remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches, Dean Jones said on Thursday.

Dean Jones who is Karachi Kings’ head coach said that he believed that all of their overseas and local players would be available for PSL playoffs from Nov 14 to Nov 17.

“I think all overseas and local players will be available for remaining PSL matches this November in Pakistan,” said Deans Jones.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches.

The sources said that four matches would be played in Lahore and the event would conclude on Tuesday, November 17.

The matches would be played on November 14, 15 while the qualifier and the eliminator 1 to be a double-header.

They said that the eliminator 2 would be played on the following day and thus the event would conclude on November 17.

The board finalized the schedule after proper consultation with four franchises including Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi while start times would be confirmed closer to the event.

Islamabad and Quetta failed to qualify for the next round.

According to the sources, the four final matches would be played strictly under the Covid-19 protocols.

“Bio-secure bubble for the players, event-related staff and match officials will be ensured,” the sources further said. The situation would be reviewed in October but even then the remaining matches were scheduled to be played behind the closed doors.

“We have made this announcement for the teams so that they could prepare for these crunch matches,” said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Quetta Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars October November 2020 Karachi Kings Event All From Coach Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.03 a barrel W ..

18 minutes ago

PCB announces schedule of remaining matches of PSL ..

23 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces match officials’ panels

1 hour ago

Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 75th ses ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Czech Foreign Ministers review coronavirus de ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.