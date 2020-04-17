UrduPoint.com
All Formula 1 European Races In 2020 Season Could Be Closed For Audience - McLaren Boss

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:16 PM

All Formula 1 races in Europe for the 2020 season could be closed to audiences over the COVID-19 pandemic, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) All Formula 1 races in Europe for the 2020 season could be closed to audiences over the COVID-19 pandemic, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said on Friday.

"Everything is very tentative but [the British GP] would go on its scheduled date but closed to fans. In fact, it looks like possibly all the European rounds will most likely be in that scenario," Brown told BB Radio Four's Today Programme.

The current season of Formula 1 has been halted in the wake of COVID-19, and not a single race has been held so far.

A total of nine rounds have been canceled or postponed. In March, Formula 1 group CEO Chase Carey expressed hope that the 2020 season would still feature 15-18 races despite the wave of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to media reports, the first round of the season may become the Austrian Grand Prix, which is due to take place in early July. The UK Grand Prix was originally scheduled for July 17-19.

