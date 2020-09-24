All hail the King! Praise for Japan footballer Kazu, 53, after new record

Japan's 53-year-old footballing golden oldie Kazuyoshi Miura, better known as King Kazu, won plaudits Thursday for his latest record-setting appearance, but said he was disappointed he didn't score

Miura made history on Wednesday night in Yokohama FC's game against Kawasaki Frontale, when he became the oldest J-League first division starter in history.

"King Kazu once again wrote a new chapter in the history of Japanese football," the Nikkan sports daily triumphantly declared.