All Hail The King! Praise For Japan Footballer Kazu, 53, After New Record

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:19 PM

All hail the King! Praise for Japan footballer Kazu, 53, after new record

Japan's 53-year-old footballing golden oldie Kazuyoshi Miura, better known as King Kazu, won plaudits Thursday for his latest record-setting appearance, but said he was disappointed he didn't score

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Japan's 53-year-old footballing golden oldie Kazuyoshi Miura, better known as King Kazu, won plaudits Thursday for his latest record-setting appearance, but said he was disappointed he didn't score.

Miura made history on Wednesday night in Yokohama FC's game against Kawasaki Frontale, when he became the oldest J-League first division starter in history.

"King Kazu once again wrote a new chapter in the history of Japanese football," the Nikkan sports daily triumphantly declared.

