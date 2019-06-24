UrduPoint.com
All Hail The 'new Queen' - Australia Piles Praise On Top-ranked Barty

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 09:30 AM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Australia hailed "humble and inspirational" Ashley Barty as the new queen of tennis Monday after she joined Evonne Goolagong Cawley as the country's second woman to reach world number one.

The French Open champion claimed the top spot by beating Julia Goerges to win the Birmingham WTA title on Sunday, capping a remarkable rise by the 23-year-old who once quit tennis to play cricket.

Along with Goolagong Cawley, who briefly held the top rank in 1976, she emulated John Newcombe, Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt in the pantheon of Australians to reach world number one.

Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley commended a "remarkable historical accomplishment".

"It's a really hard thing to do and to achieve, that is just fantastic," he told the Channel Nine tv network.

"I know her, she's humble about it. She just wants to get back on the tennis court and have a good hit.

" Sydney's Daily Telegraph crowned her the "new queen" of tennis, with her down-to-earth approach a refreshing change for Australian tennis fans more used to the histrionics of Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic.

"Watching her win a match is like watching those old-fashioned black and white news reels where an Evonne Goolagong or a Rod Laver graciously accepted their win without huge fuss or fanfare," it wrote.

"She makes Australians feel proud she is one of us. Long may she reign."National broadcaster ABC said her rise was "nothing but deserved" after being unranked in 2016 when she returned to the game from a stint playing cricket with Brisbane Heat, while Fox sports Australia tweeted: "Put your hands together for your new queen."Billie Jean King was among the tennis greats offering congratulations to Barty, who displaced Japan's Naomi Osaka to reach number one.

