'All Heroes' - Trapp Hails Support As Frankfurt Win Europa League

Muhammad Rameez Published May 19, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Seville, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp paid tribute to travelling Eintracht Frankfurt fans for their support after his crucial save in a penalty shoot-out helped the German club beat Rangers to win the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Trapp batted away an attempt by Rangers' Aaron Ramsey as Eintracht won the shoot-out 5-4 after the game finished 1-1 following extra time in Seville.

"We are all heroes. Without the fans we wouldn't have made it," an emotional Trapp told RTL+ as thousands of Frankfurt fans celebrated in the stands.

Frankfurt fought back as Rafael Borre equalised to cancel out a goal by Rangers forward Joe Aribo early in the second half after a slip by Eintracht defender Tutu.

"The team is unbelievable, they all deserved this.

It was a hard fight," said Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode, who played most of the match with a bandaged head after an early blow to his forehead.

"It's been an incredible journey to win this." Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner paid tribute to his team for their unbeaten run to win their first European trophy since lifting the UEFA Cup in 1980.

"We have played 13 games in Europe this season and not lost any of them," said Glasner at the end of his first season in charge.

"I am lost for words to describe how hard these boys have worked.

"Everyone gave their all in these incredible temperatures. Everyone played their part and it was only possible with this spirit.

"We will celebrate for the next few days now."

