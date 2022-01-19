UrduPoint.com

All In The Genes (and On DVD) As Korda Digs Deep In Melbourne

Muhammad Rameez Published January 19, 2022 | 05:11 PM

All in the genes (and on DVD) as Korda digs deep in Melbourne

Rising American star Sebastian Korda battled to his first career five-set win to stay alive at the Australian Open on Wednesday -- then spoke of taking inspiration from his Grand Slam-winning father

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Rising American star Sebastian Korda battled to his first career five-set win to stay alive at the Australian Open on Wednesday -- then spoke of taking inspiration from his Grand Slam-winning father.

The 21-year-old is part of the successful Korda sporting family -- dad Petr won the 1998 Australian Open and both of his sisters, Jessica and Nelly, are top professional golfers.

Korda, who is making his debut at Melbourne Park, showed he is a chip off the old block as he followed up his win over British 12th seed Cameron Norrie with a gutsy 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 7-5, 7-6 (8/6) victory over Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

Korda will now face 19th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round.

"Lots of success here in Australia," he told reporters, referring to victories for both sisters at the women's Australian Open golf tournament.

"I'm always super happy to be here. The fans are incredible, the tournament's unbelievable and I'm just really comfortable here. They always make me feel like home here." Korda said as a youngster he would watch DVDs of his father winning big tennis tournaments.

"When I was a little kid we had it on a DVD player so I would always play it and always found inspiration from that," he said.

"I mean, he did something that everyone whoever picks up a tennis racquet wants to achieve and I'm really proud of it.

"And whenever I have the chance I try to watch something, one of his matches.

"He was always entertaining, he was flashy and just a fun person to watch."

Related Topics

Tennis Australia Melbourne Turkish Lira Women Australian Open Family From Top

Recent Stories

Rupee slightly goes down against US dollar

Rupee slightly goes down against US dollar

3 minutes ago
 Alhamra Theater Festival to kick off on 20th

Alhamra Theater Festival to kick off on 20th

11 seconds ago
 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says There Are No ..

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says There Are No Risks of Full-Scale War in Eur ..

13 seconds ago
 Minister inspects school construction at Kanganpur ..

Minister inspects school construction at Kanganpur tehsil

16 seconds ago
 ICC announces T201 team of the year, with Babar Az ..

ICC announces T201 team of the year, with Babar Azam as skipper

22 minutes ago
 Macron calls for new European security framework w ..

Macron calls for new European security framework with NATO, Russia

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.