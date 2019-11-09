All is set for 33rd National Games to be opened on Sunday

The 33rd National Games will be commencing from Sunday here at well decorated Peshawar Sports Complex with 10 athletes in 32 men's and 27 women's games are taking part

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The 33rd National Games will be commencing from Sunday here at well decorated Peshawar sports Complex with 10 athletes in 32 men's and 27 women 's games are taking part.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Minister Khyber Muhammad Atif Khan informed that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would formally inaugurate the Games being organized jointly by Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Olympic Association with the strong support of Pakistan Olympic Association after a lapse of 9 years.

He said all is set to hold the Games in befitting manners wherein 10,000 athletes from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Higher education Commission, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Wapda, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Pakistan Police, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir are taking part in 32 men and 27 female games.

The government is ready to hold the National Games, Atif Khan said, adding the gold medal winner in the National Games will be given Rs 200,000, Rs 100,000 for the silver medal and Rs 50,000 will be given to the bronze medal winner.

He said with holding of the 33rd National Games, it would portrayed a true picture as unfortunately the western media is not show it. The senior minister said that in a country with a population of 22 million, we are failed to win a single medal in the Olympic.

It is our weakness not to win more medals at the international level, which will now be organized by the provincial government to tackle such events, and they will be given regular scholarship to encourage athletes and at the same time provide scholarships for athletes, he added.

President KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Secretary Sports Kamran Rehman, DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Organizing Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Butt , Presidents and Secretaries of various associations, Districts Sports Officers, Coaches were also present. Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan said that they have taken all appropriate measures to ensure A-class facilities to the athletes and officials during 33rd National Games in Peshawar.

Earlier, a full dress of the 33rd National Games held with all the participation players took part in the March Past. President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. Gen (Retd) Arif Hassan was the chief guest on this occasion.

A team of Pakistan Army paratroopers also jumped from the 20,000 feet all the 10 para-jumper landed safely. Peshawar Sports Complex includes athletics, boxing, hockey, karate, athletics, volleyball, wrestling, while Hayatabad Sports Complex includes archery, baseball, softball, table tennis and bowling, as well as men's soccer competitions. While the stadium will be played at Frontier College Peshawar, women's competition will be in Peshawar Golf Club and cycling will be held in Peshawar and Abbottabad, Kabaddi will be in Government College Peshawar and squash will be at Hashim Khan Sports Complex, five will be in National Games. Abbottabad District will hold Gymnastics, Rugby, Judo, and Taekwondo while Mardan Sports will be organized bodybuilding and handball contests.