PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :All is set to open country's biggest ever Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Inter-District Games carrying a record 26000 players in 32 male and 27 female disciplines here at Qayyum Sports Complex, beautiful illuminated and decorated with multi-colour banners, and bill boards on March 9, 2020.

Holding of U21 Games got a significant over the years since its inception in 2013 with only 3000 athletes in 27 male and 17 female Games took part. The Games proved a milestone in the overall progress and promotion of sports as it provided due opportunities to the players to come and shine. In the fourth edition this time the government has widen up its pool and organizing these Games in three different phases � at Tehsil, District and Regional level. A record 127 Tehsils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged tribal districts took part in the Games held from February 5 to 18, followed by Inter-District phase wherein players both male and female will be taking part from 35 districts besides the winners teams of the recently ended Tehsil level Games.

The arrival of players have already been completed and the events would be starting on March 8, 2020 in the morning before the opening ceremony on March 9. It is expected that Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally announce the commencement of the Games in a colourful opening ceremony to be organized on March 9, 2020.

A good saying is that a country where sports fields are filled with youth, its hospitals becomes empty. Sports activities are certainly shaping out once character, creating flexibility and develop leadership quality besides teaching the youth tolerance, sportsmen and sportswomen-ship.

The game always focuses on the individual benefits besides contributing to the body's strength and limb strength. That is why in every country, sports sector is given great importance especially in educational institutions. The govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is giving due importance to sports and now they are succeeded in making it a compulsory activities because youngsters are the future builders of the nation and keeping them fit both physically and mentally sports is vital for them.

Playing sports makes a better person in the society by embracing education like ornaments but also enabling them to develop the country. There are many talented players in the field of sports who highlighted the name of Pakistan in international sports fields which the nation sees with respect perhaps that is why the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made sports a mandatory subject which clearly indicated that the govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa allocated Rs. 26 billion for sports and developing sports infrastructure which is a record as compered to other provinces, DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak said when contacted.

The PTI government has held the first three consecutive U23 Games for talent players along with holding of 33rd National Games and achieved good results as far as finding of new talent, he said, adding these games are surely help in the quest for talent.