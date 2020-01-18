All Karachi Prof Ejaz Faruqi Cricket tournament from Sunday

All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi invitation cricket tournament's opening match would be played on Sunday (January 19) at TMC Ground

Ex Captain Moin Khan will be the Chief guest on the occasion, said a statement on Saturday.

With the permission of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and under the patronage of Rising Star Cricket Club, All Karachi Prof.

Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi invitation cricket tournament's opening match would be played between Montgomery Gymkhana and Taj sports.

As many as 80 renowned cricket clubs of Karachi would be participating in the tournament which would be played on knock out basis. Total 79 matches would be played in the tournament. All matches would be played on truff wicket.

Matches will be held at TMC Ground, KCCA Stadium, Landhi Gymkhana and KMC cricket Ground.