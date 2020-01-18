UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Karachi Prof Ejaz Faruqi Cricket Tournament From Sunday

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 05:18 PM

All Karachi Prof Ejaz Faruqi Cricket tournament from Sunday

All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi invitation cricket tournament's opening match would be played on Sunday (January 19) at TMC Ground

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ):All Karachi Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi invitation cricket tournament's opening match would be played on Sunday (January 19) at TMC Ground.

Ex Captain Moin Khan will be the Chief guest on the occasion, said a statement on Saturday.

With the permission of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and under the patronage of Rising Star Cricket Club, All Karachi Prof.

Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi invitation cricket tournament's opening match would be played between Montgomery Gymkhana and Taj sports.

As many as 80 renowned cricket clubs of Karachi would be participating in the tournament which would be played on knock out basis. Total 79 matches would be played in the tournament. All matches would be played on truff wicket.

Matches will be held at TMC Ground, KCCA Stadium, Landhi Gymkhana and KMC cricket Ground.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sports Montgomery Landhi January Sunday All

Recent Stories

PM Khan lauds man for saving more than 100 peoples ..

11 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi polo team wins ADCB EPA Cup 2020

6 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar gives ch ..

4 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi condoles with late Ebrahim' ..

4 minutes ago

ADEK awards over AED40 million in competitive rese ..

21 minutes ago

BISP four officials of grade-17 dismissed from ser ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.