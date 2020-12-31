All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Contact Karate concluded

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Contact Karate Association (Shin Kyokushin Kai) organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Contact Shin Kyushu Karate Champions Trophy at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar here on Thursday.

In which 90 fighters and 25 officials from all over the province participated with all the competitions held under the auspices of the World Karate Organization (WKO) Japan. International Referee and Judge (Sheehan) Sahibzada Al Hadi was the Supreme Judge while Muhammad Yasin Yasir, Nisar Shinwari Amazai Khan, Khurshid Shabab, Khairul Inam, Aizazullah Safi, Umar Gul, Dawood Shinwari, Zainul Abidin, Shamsul Arif, Yusuf Khan and Abdullah were the referees and judges.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General of Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak was the chief guest at the event. Deputy Director Sports Azizullah Jan, Director Development Saleem Raza, Assistant Director Zakir Khan, District Sports Officer Peshawar Tehseenullah Khan, Deputy Director Finance Amjad Iqbal officials, players and large number of spectators were also present and witnessed the fights of different weight categories.

After the toughest competitions, Aziz Khan of Professional academy in 40 kg, Awal Khan of Haripur in 50 kg, Kamran of Mandni, District Charsadda in 60 kg, Ziad Akbar of Malakand in 70 kg and Rafad Ali of Charsadda in Open weight categories got the titles.

On the occasion, Director Development Saleem Raza and Deputy Director of Sports Azizullah Jan announced of holding National Full Contact Karate competitions in March this year. They also announced Rs. 300,000 for organizing national competitions wherein teams from all across Pakistan would take part.

Meanwhile, District Sports Officer Peshawar Tehseenullah on this occasion while addressing the players, announced to hold All KP Full Contact Karate Tournament in Peshawar in February this year. Sahibzada Al-Hadi thanked all the guests and said in his speech thanked Directorate of Sports KP for holding two tournaments, at provincial and national levels.

He said through these competitions good talent would come up from various districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who would be given a chance to represent the province in the national competitions. He said that the credit for organizing most of the sports in Pakistan goes to the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also thanked the officials of Rescue 1122 for extending all facilities to the players during the Championship.