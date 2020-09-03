Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones has said that all the foreign and local players of his franchise would be available for the remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches, which were postponed on March 17 due to COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones has said that all the foreign and local players of his franchise would be available for the remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches, which were postponed on March 17 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the four matches would be held in Lahore on November 14, 15 and 17 with only the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 to be a double-header. Eliminator 2 would be played on the following day, while the event will conclude on Tuesday, November 17.

The final four matches of the event would be played under COVID-19 protocols, including bio-secure bubble for the players, match officials and event-related staff. The matches were currently planned to be held behind closed doors, though the situation would be closely monitored and will be reviewed in October.

"My understanding is that all of our Karachi Kings overseas and local boys will be available for the PSL playoffs from Nov 14-17," Jones tweeted as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Kings' owner Salman Iqbal also appreciated the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to announce the schedule and said that his franchise was ready to compete in the playoffs.

"Great decision by PCB regarding the eliminators and finals. Karachi Kings is ready!" he wrote.

South African cricketer Cameron Delport was also keen to return to Pakistan to represent Karachi Kings. "Yes Boss, so is your boys," Delport wrote in his reply to Iqbal.