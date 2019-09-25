UrduPoint.com
All KP Boxing Championship Begins At Bamkhel Sports Complex Swabi

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:09 PM

All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boxing Championship got underway under the aegis of District Sports Officer Swabi at Bamkhel Sports Complex Swabi wherein teams from seven divisions were taking part

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boxing Championship got underway under the aegis of District Sports Officer Swabi at Bamkhel Sports Complex Swabi wherein teams from seven divisions were taking part.

Talking to APP, District Sports Officer Swabi Muhamamd Tariq Khan informed that all the players from seven different divisions including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Hazara are taking part.

The aim and objective of the Championship was to find out new talent and give due opportunities to the upcoming youngsters to come and play against each other by learning good things from competitive exposure.

Secretary KP Boxing Association Syed Kamal Khan on this occasion disclosed that they have introduced boxing to the youth of Swabi because the districts have good talented players.

He said out of the Championship players would also be short-listed for the camp to be setup at Peshawar for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar from October 26 to November 1, 2019.

Mohammad Tariq Khan said that we are very keen to organize martial arts, volleyball, table tennis, kabaddi and other sports contests in Swabi District.

Earlier, Muhammad Tariq Khan and Syed Kamal Khan formally inaugurated the Championship wherein officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

