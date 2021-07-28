All KP Full Body Contact Karate Championship from Aug 6: Muhammad Yaseen

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Body Contact Karate Championship will commence at Qayyum sports Complex from August 6.

This was stated by Secretary Full Body Contact Association Muhammad Yaseen while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said Directorate of Sports KP has extended full support to the Association for holding this provincial ranking event in which players from across the province including merged areas would take part.

He said, the competitions will be held according to the rules issued by the World Karate Organization WKO Japan in which players from white belt to black belt will participate, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Yaseen informed.

He said that all necessary arrangements have been made in this regard. He said that Director General of Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak and District Sports Officer Peshawar Tehseen Ullah would also grace the occasion as the opening and closing ceremonies.