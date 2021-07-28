UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All KP Full Body Contact Karate Championship From Aug 6: Muhammad Yaseen

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

All KP Full Body Contact Karate Championship from Aug 6: Muhammad Yaseen

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Body Contact Karate Championship will commence at Qayyum sports Complex from August 6.

This was stated by Secretary Full Body Contact Association Muhammad Yaseen while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said Directorate of Sports KP has extended full support to the Association for holding this provincial ranking event in which players from across the province including merged areas would take part.

He said, the competitions will be held according to the rules issued by the World Karate Organization WKO Japan in which players from white belt to black belt will participate, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Yaseen informed.

He said that all necessary arrangements have been made in this regard. He said that Director General of Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak and District Sports Officer Peshawar Tehseen Ullah would also grace the occasion as the opening and closing ceremonies.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Japan August Event All From

Recent Stories

UAE has prioritised sustainable development plans, ..

6 minutes ago

Sajid Ali Sadpara secures body of his father at C- ..

13 minutes ago

Huawei Digitizes Green Powered Pakistan with Fusio ..

14 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicts 9 accused, 6 com ..

21 minutes ago

DoF announces international conference on public-p ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy to organise Expan ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.