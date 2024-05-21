Open Menu

All KP Full Body Contact Karate Concluded As Peshawar, Haripur Claim Trophies

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Amna of Abbottabad claimed the best player award while Peshawar clinched the overall trophy and District Haripur got the runners-up titles in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Body Contact Karate Championship played on Tuesday.

Aman Shah of Haripur won gold medal in 70kg weight category with Peshawar and Haripur got first and second trophy, followed by Shahbaz Branch claiming third position in the competition played at Al-Hadi International Karate academy in Gulbahar Karate Headquarters.

Male and female athletes from different districts of the province, Wah Cantt and Islamabad participated in this competition. According to the rules of the World Karate Organization Japan, this competition was in eight weight categories. The International Karate Coach Shah Faisal distributed medals and prizes to the players on this occasion.

They were accompanied by Altaf Romi, Nadeem Atman Khel, Mehr Elahi, Haji Hidayatullah, Ghulam Haider, Shahzad Ahmed Siddiqui and others. Sahbzada Al-Hadi was the chief organizer who was assisted by Provincial Association Secretary Muhammad Yasin Yasir, Hazara Region Jangariz Khan, Tanoli, and President Sajjad Hussain.

In 30 kg, Ayanzada of Gulbahar headquarters won first, Mujtabi Shahzad won second and Saeed of Shahbaz Center grabbed the third position. In the 40 kg category, Kamran of Peshawar got the first position. Armaan got the second position and Sangar Khan got the third position. In 50 kg, Atiqur Rehman of Shehbaz Center got the first position, Aamir Khan got the second position and Naseer of Abbottabad got the third position. Ahmed got the third position in the same weight.

In 60 kg, Kalam Khan of Haripur got the first position, Mohammad Ishaq of HQ got the second position and Sajjad Arabzai of Haripur got the third position. Qasim got the second position and Subhan got the third position. In the Open, Sajjad Zaki of Haripur got the first position, Mujeebullah of Islamabad got the second position and Bacha Khan of Haripur got the third position. Safoora Khan of Wah Cantt got the second position and Howrah Zainab got the third position.

In the 50 kg category, Mah Noor of Islamabad got the first position. Hania of Wah Cantt got the second position and Nayab got the third position. Amina of Abbottabad was declared best player of the tournament by winning the gold medal in her 70kg weight category.

