UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All KP Full Contact Junior Karate Tournament From Jan 24

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

All KP Full Contact Junior Karate tournament from Jan 24

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Contact Junior Karate tournament will be commencing from January 24 here at Qayyum sports Complex under the aegis of District Sports Officer Peshawar.

Talking to APP, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah informed that the players from across the province would take part in the tournament.

He said the purpose of holding competitions was to utilize the talents of children and youth and to ensure provision of competitive exposure.

The DSO said all corona SOPs would be followed during the tournament. Sahibzada Al-Hadi on this occasion said that the tournament was open for all and players from all branches registered with the Provincial Association will participate in the tournament.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports January All From

Recent Stories

Ayaz Tasawar fined 30 per cent match-fee for showi ..

9 minutes ago

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from half of government ..

11 minutes ago

PDM leaders lash out at PM, ECP over foreign fundi ..

20 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 3,311 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Economy of future is green economy: DoE Chairman

26 minutes ago

Bilawal says ECP has to answer to the people for d ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.