All KP Full Contact Junior Karate tournament from Jan 24

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Contact Junior Karate tournament will be commencing from January 24 here at Qayyum sports Complex under the aegis of District Sports Officer Peshawar.

Talking to APP, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah informed that the players from across the province would take part in the tournament.

He said the purpose of holding competitions was to utilize the talents of children and youth and to ensure provision of competitive exposure.

The DSO said all corona SOPs would be followed during the tournament. Sahibzada Al-Hadi on this occasion said that the tournament was open for all and players from all branches registered with the Provincial Association will participate in the tournament.