All KP Kabaddi Tournament Postponed

Muhammad Rameez Published November 24, 2022 | 07:23 PM

All KP Kabaddi Tournament postponed

The All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziyad Durrani Memorial Kabaddi Tournament, scheduled on November 28, was postponed till the second week of December

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ziyad Durrani Memorial Kabaddi Tournament, scheduled on November 28, was postponed till the second week of December.

This was stated by Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association Syed Sultan Shah while talking to media persons here on Thursday.

It was informed that the tournament was postponed because of the non-availability of the team.

He said, the organizing committee has made the best arrangements for the successful conduct of the event. Syed Sultan Bari said that under the auspices of the provincial sports directorate, the Inter-District Kabaddi Tournament will also be held in Bannu wherein all arrangements would be made.

