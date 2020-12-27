UrduPoint.com
All KP Karate Champions Trophy From Dec 29: Sahibzada Alhadi

Muhammad Rameez 41 seconds ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Body Contact Karate Association is hosting the All KP Full Contact Shin Kyokushin Karate Champions Trophy on December 29 here at Qayyum sports Complex, Peshawar.

Head of Full Body Karate Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and international referee Sahibzada Alhadi talking to APP here on Sunday said. He said the players would participate in -40kg, -50kg, -60kg, -70kg and plus 70kg weight categories with rules of Japan in the fights would be strictly followed. Each participating team has been advised to bring one player each in each weight category.

Director General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak will be the chief guest and would formally inaugurate the Champions Trophy of the Full Body Contact Karate, President of Pakistan Full Contact Karate Federation (Shinkyokushinkai) Sheehan Mohammad Arshad Jan will be the special guest.

International Referee Sheehan Sahibzada Alhadi said that the best players of the tournament will be selected to represent the province and the country in the national and international karate tournament.

