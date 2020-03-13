All Major Football Competitions in England Postponed Until April 3 Over COVID-19 - FA

The English Premier League (EPL) and other professional football competitions in England have been suspended until April 3 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Football Association (FA) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The English Premier League (EPL) and other professional football competitions in England have been suspended until April 3 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Football Association (FA) said on Friday.

"The FA, Premier League, EFL and FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until Friday 3 April at the earliest. This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the Covid-19 virus," the FA, which governs football competitions of England, said.

Earlier in the day, the EPL announced it was postponing Saturday's game between London's Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion after Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Midfielder for Chelsea F.C. Callum Hudson-Odoi also tested positive for the virus. Hudson-Odoi said earlier in the day that he had already recovered but would be quarantined for one week. Several Leicester players and one from Everton reportedly have coronavirus symptoms.

Over the past day, a number of major football, basketball and hockey tournaments, including the Champions League, the Europa League, Italy's Serie A, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League, have canceled or postponed games due to the pandemic.