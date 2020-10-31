All nine first XI players tested negative for COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 12:53 PM

Nine squad members of first XI underwent Covid-19 tests on the eve of their second round first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches at the team hotel in Karachi and have come out negative

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Nine squad members of first XI underwent Covid-19 tests on the eve of their second round first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches at the team hotel in Karachi and have come out negative.

The tests were conducted on those who were experiencing flu and fever related symptoms to ensure health and safety of both unwell squad members as well as the rest of the participants, said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Southern Punjab's Mohammad Abbas and Aamer Yamin are sitting out their side's match against Balochistan that began today at the National Stadium as both are unwell.

He said Sindhs Mir Hamza returned home after experiencing flu and fever symptoms at the end of his side's first round match against Central Punjab that concluded at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

"Sindh have included Sohail Khan and Anwar Ali in their squad for their match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which began at the UBL sports Complex today", he said.

