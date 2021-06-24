UrduPoint.com
'All Or Nothing' Germany Out To Prolong England's 55 Years Of Hurt In KO Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:11 PM

Germany want to extend their dominance of England's Three Lions at the knockout stage of international tournaments to 55 years when the powerhouses meet again in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Tuesday

Munich (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Germany want to extend their dominance of England's Three Lions at the knockout stage of international tournaments to 55 years when the powerhouses meet again in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

Germany's nail-biting 2-2 draw with Hungary in Munich on Wednesday set up a mouthwatering clash with Gareth Southgate's England at Wembley for a place in the quarter-finals.

"That will be an absolute highlight, now it's all or nothing," said Germany head coach Joachim Loew, who will step down after 15 years in charge following the tournament.

Since England beat Germany 4-2 after extra-time to win the 1966 World Cup final when Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick at Wembley, the Germans have won all four knockout meetings since at major tournaments.

That tally includes the semi-final of Euro '96, also at Wembley, when Southgate, the current England coach, missed the crucial penalty in a nailbiting penalty shootout.

That followed Paul Gascoigne's famous tears in Turin before Germany again beat England in a penalty shootout in the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Overall, Germany have only won 13 of 36 games compared to England's 16 victories, while there have been seven draws.

Yet when it comes to knockout football, the 1966 triumph is England's sole success against the Mannschaft.

