All Pak Showdown To Take Place In U-15, U-17 Finals Of Borneo Junior Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 01:15 PM

All Pak showdown to take place in U-15, U-17 finals of Borneo Junior Open

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :It will be all Pakistan showdown in the finals of under 15 and under 17 categories of the Borneo Junior Open squash tournament as all Pakistan players pulled off superb wins in the semifinals in Borneo, Malaysia on Friday.

According to information received here on Friday, in the first semifinal of U-15 Pakistan's Humam Ahmad defeated top seed Lau Chris of Malaysia 3-2 in a thrilling contest with the game score of 11-8, 5-11, 5-11, 11-8 and 11-7.

In the other semifinal, Huzaifa Ibrahim overcame Shalini Mughes of Malaysia 3-0 in a one-sided contest with the game score of 11-3, 11-6 and 11-4.

In the first semifinal of U-17 category, Ashab Irfan defeated top seed Chan Greogry of Australia 3-0 with the game score of 14-12, 11-7 and 11-8.

In the second semifinal, Waleed Khalil beat Rajarathinam of Malaysia 3-1 with the game score of 4-11, 11-5, 11-7 and 11-7.

The finals will be played on Saturday.

Players from Australia, Malaysia, Qatar, India, USA, Thailand, Singapore and Pakistan participated in the event.

Pakistan India USA Squash Thailand Australia Qatar Singapore Malaysia

